Revival Today Global Broadcast Terms of Service Agreement

Last updated: August 27, 2024

This Revival Today Global Broadcast Viewer Terms of Service Agreement (“Agreement”) is between you and Revival Today (for the purposes hereof, “Revival Today,” “we” or “us”). The Agreement governs your use of the Revival Today Global Broadcast Service (the “Service”), an online platform that allows consumers like you to view video programs (“Programs”) from Revival Today and our licensed content partners through our websites and applications.

Notice: Section 10 of this Agreement contains a mandatory ARBITRATION AGREEMENT. By using the Service, you agree that any claims you may have against Revival Today relating to the Service must be ARBITRATED, and you waive the right to (1) assert claims against Revival Today in court; (2) participate in a class action; and (3) have a jury hear your case.

1. Acceptance

By creating an account, viewing videos, making a purchase, downloading our applications, or otherwise visiting or using the Service, you accept this Agreement and consent to contract with us electronically.

If you are an entity other than a natural person, the person who registers the account or otherwise uses the Service must have the authority to bind the entity. In this context, “you” means both the entity and each person who is authorized to access the account.

We may update this Agreement by posting a revised version on our website. By continuing to use the Service, you accept any revised Agreement.

You may terminate the Agreement at any time by deleting your account. We reserve the right to suspend or terminate your account for your breach of the terms hereof. If Revival Today deletes your account for breach, you may not re-register. In the event of any termination or expiration of the Agreement, the following sections will survive: Section 7

(Disclaimers), Section 8 (Limitation of Liability), Section 9 (Indemnification), Section 10 (Arbitration Agreement; Jury Waiver; Class Action Waiver), and Section 11 (General Provisions).

2. Accounts

Registration: You must create an account to use certain features we offer (e.g., to view a Program). To do so, you must provide an email address. By creating an account, you agree to receive notices from Revival Today at this email address.

Age Requirements: You may not create an account if you are younger than 16 years of age. By creating an account, you represent that you are at least 16 years of age, and, to the extent required by law, you have the permission of a parent or guardian to create an account and use the Service.

Parents and Guardians: By granting your child permission to use the Service through your account, you agree and understand that you are responsible for monitoring and supervising your child’s usage. If you believe your child is using your account and does not have your permission, please contact us immediately so that we can disable access.

Account Security: You are responsible for all activity that occurs under your account, including unauthorized activity. You must safeguard the confidentiality of your account credentials. If you are using a computer that others have access to, you must log out of your account after each session. If you become aware of unauthorized access to your account, you must change your password and notify us immediately.

3. Privacy

Please review our Privacy Policy to learn about the information we collect from you when you use the Service, how we use it, and with whom we share it.

By creating an account, you agree that the Revival Today will have access to your account information and account activities, such as the viewing of programs, and your contact information.

4. Program Viewing and Purchase Options

Revival Today may offer the following purchase options through our websites and applications:

Rental: After paying the stated fee, you may stream the Program an unlimited number of times during the stated rental period.

Purchase: After paying the stated fee, you may stream the Program an unlimited number of times; if offered, you may download the Program.

Subscription: For a recurring fee (or at no cost for free subscriptions), you may stream the Programs offered within a subscription channel an unlimited number of times during your subscription period. Revival Today may add or remove Programs from the channel at any time.

To make a purchase, you must provide a valid payment method. We may apply taxes, including VAT (value-added tax), to any charges. Prices and other terms of purchase are subject to change. If we provide you access to a Program on a free basis, such access will be deemed a “purchase” for the purpose of this Agreement.

ALL PURCHASES, INCLUDING RECURRING CHARGES, ARE FINAL AND NONREFUNDABLE.

Automatic Renewal: To the extent permitted by applicable law, subscriptions automatically renew for the subscription period until you cancel. Your payment method will be charged at the beginning of each subscription period.

5. Licenses and Intellectual Property

License to Programs: Subject to the terms hereof, you have the right to stream and/or (if offered) download for your personal use: (i) Programs that you have rented during the stated rental period; (ii) Programs that you have purchased; and (iii) Programs made available within the Service that you have subscribed to during your subscription period.

Restrictions: You may not resell streams or downloads, use any Program for any commercial purpose, redistribute or retransmit any Program, publicly perform or display any Program, or make derivative works from any Program. All rights not expressly granted herein are reserved by Revival Today.

Service: Subject to the terms hereof, Revival Today grants you permission to use the Service for the sole purpose of viewing Programs for your personal use. All rights not expressly granted by Revival Today are reserved.

Applications: If you download a one of our applications that operates on a third-party platform (e.g., iOS, Roku): (i) you have the right to use such app for your personal, noncommercial use on devices permitted by the platform operator; (ii) as between Revival Today and the platform operator (but without creating any obligation by Revival Today), Revival Today shall be responsible for the apps and their content and providing any warranty, support, or indemnification with respect to such apps as required by law; and (iii) the platform operator shall have the right to enforce the terms of this clause with respect to your use of the app.

Your Content; Feedback: To the extent that you submit any content to Revival Today (i.e. in your profile, a comment, or forum), you grant Revival Today an irrevocable, worldwide, nonexclusive, royalty-free, perpetual right and license to use, copy, adapt, transmit, distribute, license, and publicly perform and display such content in all media for any purpose whatsoever. Any content submitted must comply with the Acceptable Use Policy set forth in Section 6. If you make suggestions to Revival Today on improving our products or services, Revival Today may use your suggestions without any compensation to you.

6. Acceptable Use Policy

We may allow you to upload, submit, or publish (collectively, to “submit”) content such as images and text (collectively, “content”). You must ensure that your content, and your conduct, complies with the Acceptable Use Policy set forth in this Section 6. Revival Today may (but is not obligated to) monitor your account, content, and conduct, regardless of your privacy settings. Revival Today may remove or limit access or availability to any content or account that it considers in good faith to violate this Acceptable Use Policy.

6.1 Copyright Policy

You may only upload content that you have the right to upload and share. Copyright owners may send Revival Today a takedown notice as stated in our Copyright Policy if they believe Revival Today is hosting infringing materials. We will, in appropriate circumstances, terminate the accounts of persons who infringe.

6.2 Content Restrictions

You may not submit any content that:

Infringes any third party’s copyrights or other rights (e.g., trademark, privacy rights, etc.);

Is sexually explicit or promotes a sexual service;

Is defamatory;

Is harassing or abusive;

Contains hateful or discriminatory speech;

Promotes or supports terror or hate groups;

Contains instructions on how to assemble explosive/incendiary devices or homemade/improvised firearms;

Exploits or endangers minors;

Depicts or encourages self-harm or suicide;

Depicts (1) unlawful real-world acts of extreme violence, or (2) animal cruelty or extreme violence towards animals;

Promotes fraudulent or dubious money-making schemes, proposes an unlawful transaction, or uses deceptive marketing practices;

or violates any applicable law.

6.3 Code of Conduct

In using the Service, you may not:

Use an offensive screen name (e.g., explicit language) or avatar (e.g., containing nudity);

Act in a deceptive manner or impersonate any person or organization;

Harass or stalk any person;

Harm or exploit minors;

Distribute “spam” in any form or use misleading metadata;

Collect personal information about others;

Access another's account without permission;

Use or export any of our services in violation of any U.S. export control laws;

Engage in any unlawful activity;

Cause or encourage others to do any of the above.

6.4 Prohibited Technical Measures

You will not:

Except as authorized by law or as permitted by us: scrape, reproduce, redistribute, create derivative works from, decompile, reverse engineer, alter, archive, or disassemble any part of the Service; or attempt to circumvent any of our security, rate-limiting, filtering, or digital rights management measures;

Submit any malicious program, script, or code;

Submit an unreasonable number of requests to our servers;

or Take any other actions to manipulate, interfere with, or damage the Service.

7. Disclaimers

YOUR USE OF THE SERVICE AND ANY PROGRAM IS AT YOUR OWN RISK. REVIVAL TODAY PROVIDES THE SERVICE ON AN “AS IS” AND “AS AVAILABLE” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, EITHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED. PRODUCERS PROVIDE PROGRAMS ON AN “AS IS” AND “AS AVAILABLE” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, EITHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED. IKONIK AND EACH PRODUCER DISCLAIM ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, AND NONINFRINGEMENT.

Without limiting the above, Revival Today makes no representations or warranties concerning:

The availability of the Service in a particular jurisdiction.

The availability of the Service for any particular device, operating system, or browser.

The continued support for a particular feature of the Service.

The viewing quality of any Program. Revival Today does not guarantee that you will be able to use the Service at all times, or view any Program uninterrupted, error-free or displayed at any particular resolution. The quality of your viewing experience depends on a number of factors, including your viewing device and the quality of your Internet connection.

The content of any Program or the suitability of any Program for any audience. All opinions and statements expressed by or in Programs (or related materials) are those of the presenter and/or persons involved in the production of the Program, not Revival Today.

The continued availability of any Program or the availability of particular Program within a subscription channel. Programs may be withdrawn at any time without notice.

Revival Today may provide links to third-party websites. Revival Today is not responsible for the content of, or any interactions or transactions that may take place on or through, any such website.

8. Limitation of Liability

TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW, REVIVAL TODAY, ITS PARENT, DIRECTORS, OFFICERS, EMPLOYEES, REPRESENTATIVES, CONSULTANTS, AGENTS, SUPPLIERS, AND PARTNERS SHALL NOT BE LIABLE FOR (I) ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, OR EXEMPLARY DAMAGES, INCLUDING DAMAGES FOR LOSS OF PROFITS, GOODWILL, USE, DATA, OR OTHER INTANGIBLE LOSSES; (II) DAMAGES RELATING TO ANY DISPUTE BETWEEN YOU AND A PRODUCER OR OTHER VIMEO USER; OR (III) DAMAGES EXCEEDING THE GREATER OF USD $100 OR THE AMOUNTS PAID BY YOU TO REVIVAL TODAY OVER THE 12 MONTHS PRECEDING THE FILING OF YOUR CLAIM.

The foregoing limitations apply to all claims, whether based on warranty, contract, tort, or any other legal theory, whether or not Revival Today (or its affiliates or assigns) has been informed of the possibility of such damage, and whether a remedy set forth herein is found to have failed its essential purpose. Some jurisdictions may not allow the exclusion of certain warranties or the exclusion or limitation of liability as set forth above, so these limitations above may not apply to you.

9. Indemnification

You shall indemnify, defend, and hold harmless Revival Today and its parent, directors, officers, employees, representatives, consultants, agents, suppliers, and partners (including Producers) from any liability, claim, demand, damages, losses, and costs (including attorneys’ fees) arising from: (i) your unauthorized use of any Program; (ii) your breach of this Agreement or violation of any law or third-party right; or (iii) any content that you upload or submit to us.

10. Arbitration Agreement; Jury Waiver; Class Action Waiver

This Section 10 sets forth a binding arbitration agreement between you and Revival Today (the “Arbitration Agreement”). In this Arbitration Agreement, you agree:

To arbitrate all claims relating to the Service;

To waive your right to a trial by jury; and

To waive any right to proceed on a class basis in arbitration or otherwise.

10.1 Arbitration Agreement

The exclusive means of resolving any dispute or claim arising out of or relating to this Agreement (including any alleged breach thereof), or your use of the Service shall be BINDING ARBITRATION administered by JAMS pursuant to its Streamlined Arbitration Rules & Procedures as modified by our Arbitration Procedures.

10.2 Overview

Arbitration provides a private dispute resolution process that is usually more streamlined and less formal than litigation. In an arbitration, your rights will be determined by a neutral third party called an arbitrator, and not a judge or jury. Both you and Revival Today are entitled to fundamentally fair proceedings at every stage of the arbitration, including the hearing (if any). The arbitrator will decide all issues relating to the dispute, including the question of arbitrability, and can grant any relief that a court could grant. Decisions by the arbitrator are enforceable in court and may be overturned by a court only for very limited reasons. For details on the arbitration process, see our Arbitration Procedures.

10.3 Location of Hearing

If you are a consumer, as defined by JAMS in its Consumer Minimum Standards, you may request that the arbitration hearing be conducted in the area in which you reside. Otherwise, the hearing (if any) shall take place in New York County, New York State, United States of America.

10.4 Class-Action Waiver

EACH PARTY WAIVES ITS RIGHT TO GO TO COURT, TO A TRIAL BY JURY, AND TO PARTICIPATE IN A CLASS ACTION, CLASS ARBITRATION, OR OTHER REPRESENTATIVE PROCEEDING WITH RESPECT TO ANY CLAIM SUBJECT TO ARBITRATION.

10.5 Exception for Small Claims Court Matters

Notwithstanding the above, each party has the right to bring an individual claim against the other in a small claims court of competent jurisdiction pursuant to Rule 1 of JAMS’ Consumer Minimum Standards. If one party files an arbitration that could be litigated in such a small claims court, the responding party may request that the dispute proceed in small claims court. If the responding party requests to proceed in small claims court before the appointment of the arbitrator, the arbitration shall be administratively closed. If requested after the appointment of the arbitrator, the arbitrator shall administratively close the arbitration so long as the proceedings are at an early stage and no hearing has occurred.

10.6 Jurisdiction and Venue

The Federal Arbitration Agreement (“FAA”) shall govern this Arbitration Agreement. To the extent not preempted or inconsistent with the FAA, the choice of law provisions in Section 11 are incorporated and are applicable to this Arbitration Agreement. Any arbitration award may be entered in a court of competent jurisdiction.

11. General Provisions

Choice of Law: Any disputes relating to this Agreement or your use of the Service will be governed by the laws of Pennsylvania and the United States of America (with respect to matters subject to federal jurisdiction such as copyright), without regard to principles of conflicts of law. The Uniform Commercial Code, the Uniform Computer Information Transaction Act, and the United Nations Convention of Controls for International Sale of Goods shall not apply.

Choice of Venue for Litigation; Jury Trial Waiver: Any proceeding to enforce the Arbitration Agreement, including any proceeding to confirm, modify, or vacate an arbitration award, may be commenced in any court of competent jurisdiction. In the event that the Arbitration Agreement is for any reason held to be unenforceable, any litigation (except for small claims court actions) shall be commenced only in the federal or state courts located in Washington County, PA. You hereby irrevocably consent to the exclusive jurisdiction of those courts for such purposes and, to the extent permitted by law, both Revival Today and you WAIVE ANY RIGHT TO A TRIAL BY JURY in such an action.

No Waiver: The failure of Revival Today to exercise or enforce any term of this Agreement will not constitute a waiver of such term.

Provisions Severable: If any term of this Agreement is held invalid or unenforceable, that term will be construed in a manner consistent with applicable law to reflect, as nearly as possible, the original intentions of the parties, and the remaining terms will remain in full force and effect.

No Third Parties: No third parties shall have any rights under this Agreement, except that Producers may enforce the terms herein against you, and indemnified parties may enforce indemnification rights.

Force Majeure: Neither Revival Today nor any Producer shall be liable for any failure or delay in performance of its obligations under this Agreement arising out of or caused, directly or indirectly, by circumstances beyond its reasonable control, including, without limitation, acts of God; natural disasters; wars; civil or military disturbances; sabotage; strikes; epidemics; riots; power failures; computer failure; loss or malfunction of utility, transportation, computer (hardware or software) or telephone communication service; accidents; labor disputes, acts of civil or military authority; governmental actions; or inability to obtain labor, material, equipment or transportation.

U.S. Export Compliance: You may not use the Service if (i) you are personally subject to U.S. government sanctions or (ii) you are located in a country that is subject to U.S. Government sanctions such that your use of the Service would violate U.S. law. You represent and warrant that you are not subject to such sanctions.

Entire Agreement: This Agreement incorporates by reference the Revival Today OTT Privacy Policy, Arbitration Procedures, and Copyright Policy. Except for links to these documents, links to pages on the Revival Today website or any third-party materials are for convenience only and do not form part of this Agreement.

This Agreement sets forth the entire understanding between you and Revival Today concerning your use of the Service and supersedes all prior agreements regarding the same. This Agreement may only be modified by us. Any changes will be posted to the Revival Today website and will apply prospectively.

Contact Us: If you have any support questions, please contact us at support@revivaltoday.tv. You must send any notices of a legal nature to us at:

Revival Today

Attention: Legal Department

PO BOX 7

Prosperity, PA 15329